Improve Your Look Without the Surgery

A new advancement in the world of cosmetic treatments is helping anyone who may feel self-conscious about a particular trouble area. Board Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn explains more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Good Morning Doctor. Tell us, what's your advice on improving your skin?

"Well we had this interesting survey that was recently released that found people are - because of this selfie revolution - it is causing people to be self conscious about parts of their face that maybe they didn't really notice before and the part of the face that we really didn't notice before that was revealed to us was the double chin. And shockingly, 47% of people are self conscious about that double chin area. And, a good percent of those people are doing new things to hide it."

"And what are some of the things we can do?"

"Well about 35% of people are actually performing avoidance techniques. They're actually trying to avoid taking photographs of themselves, going to meetings.. believe it or not.. 29% of men are growing facial hair to hide the double chin area. Now, if you were to come to me about 2-3 years ago and say, 'Hey Dr. Youn, I have this double chin that my parents gave to me - what can I do about it?' The only option I would have had for you at the time back then was surgery. liposuction. Well, the great thing is we have a brand new treatment called Kybella which is an FDA approved, non-surgical way, to get rid of that double chin fat for good."

"How does Kybella work?"

"Kybella is composed of deoxycholic acid. This is a naturally occurring substance from our GI tract. And its basically there in our GI tract to emulsify and dissolve away fat. Well, we have now found that it has been put into a commercial formula that doctors can use to inject into the fat underneath the chin that after just a few treatments, can dissolve away that fat for good. It is permanent. And, in my practice, we have seen incredible results with people and the best part about it is you don't have to go under the knife. You don't have to have plastic surgery."

"Where can we go for more information?"

"Well MyKybella.com is a great place for people to go if they would like to find a doctor, consult about it, make sure that you're healthy.. it is not a treatment to tighten up skin or its not a face lift, but it is a great way that if you have that double chin and got great skin, it can really work well. So I would go to MyKybella.com for more information."