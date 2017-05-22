Drake and Cher get the spotlight at the Billboard Music Awards

Posted 10:50 AM, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49AM, May 22, 2017

 

The Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night and rapper drake was a big winner. The singer took home 13 awards, including Top Artist. That broke Adele’s previous record of 12. He beat other big names such as, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna.

Some of the other awards include top male artist and top rap artist.

His hit "one dance" spent 10 weeks on the Hot 100 chart last year.

Singer, Cher, accepted the "Icon Award" at last night's show.

The 71 year-old singing legend brought the audience to its feet by performing two of her classics.

She sang her dance anthem "Believe" in a crystal bodysuit, then later changed into a black bodysuit and leather jacket to perform "if i could turn back time."

This is the first time Cher has performed on an awards show in 15 years.

 

 

