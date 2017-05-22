Adopt a Pet! : Huggy

It’s time for Meow Monday! PHL17 helps rescue pets get adopted and this week we introduce to you Huggy! This cute white and grey fur cat loves people and hugging. His curious and confident personality will bring you lots of attention and love.

Two-year old Huggy is described as a purr machine. He loves spending time with people and sharing quality time with others. He came into the shelter as a wounded stray. After healing one of his back legs, he went into a foster home where he lived with other cats and dogs and now he's looking for a home to share all his hugs and love! Someone who enjoys staying home would be a perfect fit for Huggy!

For more information on Huggy, or other adoptable pets, head to ACCTphilly.org