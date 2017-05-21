Weekend Philler Episode 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler we time warp again with our friend Robert Drake and the cast of TNP at the TLA for a Rocky Horror Picture Show flash mob on South Street, learn the affects of bullying from Otto the Outcast Oyster Puppet Show at Cumberland County College, see how fountains are revitalized at Longwood Gardens, eat organic, vegan and gluten-free with PS and Co Restaurant, get "Dodge-Curious" in Sewell, NJ and revisit PHL17's Wee Willy Webber in our Weekend Wayback.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

