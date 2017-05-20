KENNETT SQUARE, PA — For much of the past two years The Main Fountain Garden at Longwood Gardens was turned into a massive hole in the ground as the largest fountain renovation in the country took place, but now the project is complete and the historic Main Fountain Garden is ready to make its debut. Fountains aren’t necessarily the first things that come to mind when you think of this world renown location, but as a matter of fact, Longwood Gardens has the most significant collection of fountains in North America.

It took two years, $90 million dollars and the work of builders, architects and fountain designers to make it all happen, but this ‘before and after’ is nothing short of breath-taking. The Main Fountain Garden first opened in 1931 and was overdue for restoration. The new fountain garden not only looks prettier because of the newly restored limestone exterior, the fountains updated effects, light shows and new spaces to explore promise to be worth the wait.

For more information on Longwood Gardens and The Main Fountain Garden, visit: LongwoodGardens.org