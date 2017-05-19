Police identify driver in Times Square crash that killed teenager and injured 22 others

The whole thing happened around Noon on Thursday. Parts of it were caught on camera.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The driver of the car, a red Honda sedan, drove in the wrong direction, before hopping a curb and plowing through several crowds in busy Times Square. The car came to a rest on a security piling.

22 people were injured and one person was killed.

The woman killed in the crash, 18 year-old Alyssa Elsman, was a recent high school graduate. She's from Michigan and was in New York City with family...Including her 13 year old sister Ava, who was also injured in the crash.

The driver of that car, 26 year-old Richard Rojas, was taken into custody at the scene. He was reportedly high on PCP. He is being charged with 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police are still investigating the incident and other motives, but do not believe this to be an act of terrorism.

Most of times square has since re-opened. Police are expected to beef up security in Times Square following the incident.