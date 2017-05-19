Adopt a Pet: Jade

Jade is a 10-year-old pit mix who is ready to find her forever home.

Jade is part of a promotion at the SPCA where the staff take prom pictures with the dogs. She will be prom queen, all she needs now is her forever date.

She is a couch potato, wants to lay on the couch and just relax and enjoy life. She's not-she love's you and she's friendly-but she's not in your face about it. Which is really nice, she's independent.

Jade would do great in a low key and quiet home where she can relax. She is loving and easy to get a long with. She sits very nicely, knows her commands, and loves to get treats.

Jade was with a family her whole life and unfortunately they couldn't care for her anymore so she ended up at the SPCA. Jade is completely ready to go to her new home and she has all of her shots.

If you're interested in adopting Jade contact the SPCA or click here.