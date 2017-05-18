World’s largest high school rowing event in Philly this weekend

Posted 5:42 PM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43PM, May 18, 2017

EAST FALLS, PA – The 91st consecutive Stotesbury Cup Regatta is in Philly this weekend and is expected to draw thousands to the banks of the Schuylkill River.

There are over 170 high schools rowing in this year’s regatta with a record number of entries; close to 1,000 different boats.

Erika McCormick is the Director of Racing for the Stotesbury Cup Regatta and says the weather plays a huge part in the weekend, but luckily for the rowers, the next few days are looking perfect. “So we have private high schools, public high schools, and archdiocesan schools are all competing,” said McCormick.

Over the years, races and trophies have been added to the regatta culminating into today’s 31 championship events. Over 5000 racers are here in Philly this weekend.

With so many participants, Kelly Drive shut down Thursday and will remain closed between Strawberry Mansion and Fountain Green until 8 pm Saturday.

 

