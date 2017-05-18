Whats New at Floor and Decor

Thinking home improvement? Floor and Decor has three stores in the area giving homeowners and contractors more choices for their projects.

Bill Maxwell, Floor and Decor's Chief Executive Merchant, says, "Floor and Decor is Philadelphia's largest area of in stock hard surface flooring. We have a million square feet in stock, we have a focus to make sure we can take care of the homeowner and of course our biggest push is to make sure that the contractors know that we have this here for them. It's a one stop shop, they can come in and get their products from accessories mortar mixes product everything under one roof and they can move onto their project."

"Our newest product is Aquaguard. It is a wood based product that is 100% water proof. Our customers love it. It can go in any room in the home, any level in the home all the way down to the basement. It's water proof if it happens to get submerged by water it's not going to ruin the floor. If it's in a bathroom you're able to step out on it and get wet you don't have to worry about anything. A kitchen, you can have it in there you can mop that floor from a spill. So that is a real big push for us now that the customers are in demand. It's a tile look it's a wood look it's a gorgeous product."

"Every single Saturday mornings at 10 o'clock and at 2 o'clock in the afternoon we'll do a class. And it varies, we'll show you how to install any of the products that we have here in the building. We'll also take the time, so if you came in and said I really want to do a back splash and that happened to not be the class today, we'll definitely walk you through the process and show you how to do it. We have little inspiration stations throughout our whole deco department. We'll take the time to lay it out, show you how to do it, and really if you want to with the classes that are DIY classes are hands on you can actually put a back splash up."

For more information go to flooranddecor.com or check out one of the Floor and Decor's locations in Levittown, PA, Devon, Pennsylvania or Moorestown, New Jersey.