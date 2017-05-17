Video shows sharks swimming close to shore at Myrtle Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Several large sharks were spotted Tuesday in shallow water near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The video was taken by Cody Kinzer at the Garden City Pier, which is about five miles south of Myrtle Beach.

Kinzer's video appears to show the sharks swimming together near a group of people.

Myrtle Beach Getaway posted the video on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

