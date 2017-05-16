Dozens of students from Philadelphia hurt in bus crash

26 eighth-graders and four adults from the Charles W. Henry School in Mount Airy were on that bus when it overturned in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

The crash happened around 9:30 Monday morning.

Maryland state police say the driver of a Honda Civic was attempting to pass the bus when the driver lost control and clipped the front of the bus.

The bus struck an embankment and tree, causing it to overturn.

In addition to those kids, two teachers, a parent and the driver were on board. All were injured.

One person was flown to a shock trauma center in Baltimore and another was sent to Christiana hospital in Delaware.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured.

Luckily, another bus full a Philadelphia police cadets was traveling nearby. They sprang into action after the crash, helping several of the victims.

At last check, five students and a teacher remain hospitalized. Officials say that two of those students have been transferred to the children's hospital in Philadelphia.