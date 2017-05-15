× Your Road to the Trucking Industry

Have you ever considered becoming a CDL driver? There’s a huge demand for CDL drivers according to recruiters from various companies.

Check out this upcoming job fair with All State career school in Tinicum township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The director of career services, Diane McQuillan said "The career fair is for anyone, new graduates, students in the school get to meet the companies who hire out of school. It's an opportunity for experienced drivers to look for new opportunities and it is a great opportunity for anyone interested in the industry and our programs that we offer."

McQuillan also added in how this is a family friendly event."The kids love to get in the trucks. They can get in and look around and see what that's like and there's a DJ, prizes and food."

Doug Robinson is a Mid-Atlantic field recruiter from US Express shared how this job fair can make a difference due to need for drivers. "There is a shortage of drivers right now it's estimated that we're short 80,000 drivers in the United States. That is with us looking into it becoming even worse in the next five years.The demand is really crucial for commercial drivers at this time."

Kristern Stryer, a recruiter from Airgas, shares what companies want from applicants. "What were looking for are motivated individuals, people who are willing to learn a new industry and job and someone we can grow with. And also of course being a safe driver is number one for us." No prerequisites are required.

For more information you can visit www.allstatecareer.edu, or their Facebook page at All State Career Lester PA.