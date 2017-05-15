IN FOCUS: The American Red Cross

Many people are familiar with the American Red Cross logo when disaster strikes – but there are many other ways the Red Cross helps our local communities – from training and certification in CPR and First Aid, to water safety and smoke alarm installation.

Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall speaks with Diane Concannon, the Director of Communications for the American Red Cross New Jersey region. Alana Mauger, with the region’s biomedical field marketing and communications office, shares how 40% of the nation’s blood supply is provided by the Red Cross and why it’s so important to donate blood especially when donations tend to decrease in the summer and during the holidays. Also joining Jennifer are two volunteers, Lynn Paul and Debbie Morowitz who have been friends for thirty years. Both traveled to Georgia together as volunteers to help residents during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Last year the American Red Cross New Jersey region responded to more than seven-hundred sixty local disasters, mostly home fires – offering emotional support, emergency financial assistance, shelter, food and clothing to nearly two-thousand displaced families.

