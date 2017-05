“Deadwood” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” star Powers Boothe, has died.

According to his publicist, the emmy-winner passed away Sunday of natural causes in his sleep at his Los Angeles home.

Boothe was also known for playing villains in films like "Sin City" and "Tombstone."

A private service will be held in his home state of Texas.

He was 68 years old.