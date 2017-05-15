Body found in Delaware River confirmed to be missing boater

A body has been found in the Delaware River and authorities believe it is the man who disappeared after a boating accident yesterday.

The situation began around 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

Two men in a small 12 foot flat boat were checking on a crab trap when witnesses say the boat capsized.

One man was able to make it back to shore while the other did not.

That led to search that spanned from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Commodore Barry Bridge. The search included eight boats, a helicopter and trained divers.

Family members identified the missing man as 38 year-old Frank Montana, Junior. They said he was an avid fisherman.

Neither of the men on the boat was wearing a life vest.

 

