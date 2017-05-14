Weekend Philler Episode 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler we get hands on at Six Flags Great Adventures Drop of Doom VR ride, meet a family of big cats at Elmwood Park Zoo's Jaguar Trail, get gelato from scratch at Capogiro Gelato, learn pet CPR at House Paws, tip-toe through the tulips at Longwood Gardens, eat real barbecue at "The Perky" in Oaks and celebrate an award that was recently given to Weekend Philler.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!! (Sorry for the caps, it's new!)



For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked