KENNETT SQUARE, PA — There’s a lot to love about Longwood Gardens year-round, but when Spring comes around, the blooms at Longwood are in full swing. The vibrant colors, amazing tulips and acres of lush gardens are just enough to pull anyone out of their winter doldrums. Preparation for the Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens begins in the Fall with teams of gardeners and designers working to bring a stunning display to guests waking up from a long winter hibernation indoors. By the time Spring rolls around visitors can see an astonishing 240,000 tulips in peek bloom, plus flowered trees such as Dogwood, Wisteria and more.

Weekend Philler producers attempted to capture the whimsey and beauty of the gardens, but it’s an experience best seen in person if you are ever in the area.

Learn more about Longwood Gardens at longwoodgardens.org