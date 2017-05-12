Adopt A Pet: Abby

It’s time for Mummers and Mutts and this week we introduce you to Abby. This two year old is extremely sweet and loves to cuddle.

Abby is a Chihuahua mix who is very calm and loves to be picked up and held. She was originally a stray from New Jersey when Street Tails Animal Rescue found her and brought her to Philadelphia.

Abby has a cataract in her left eye, but she's completely ready to go. She would be perfect in a home with kids, seniors and even other pets. She is ready to find her forever home and get cozy with her new family.

If you're interested in adopting Abby contact Street Tails Animal Rescue!