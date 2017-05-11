Standoff with police continues in Trenton; One man dead and three officers hurt

A man has barricaded himself inside of a home near the 300 block of Centre Street in Trenton after shooting and killing a man and injuring three officers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The situation started around 6:20 Wednesday morning when officers tried to serve a warrant to 35 year-old Tyleeb Reese.

As seen last night on Action News at 10 here on PHL-17, police say Reese opened fire, killing an innocent bystander and injuring three mercer county sheriff officers.

Authorities sent in a robot with a cell phone to try and get in contact with the suspect.

Special ops knocked down a door to a neighboring door to try and get in contact which was followed by tear gas.

Parts of this road have been blocked and several residents have been evacuated from the area.

Several neighbors said they know the suspect.

"This is crazy. People can't get in their homes. I'm trying to get home go take a shower go to work just commute to work and we can't do that at all. He's a very good person he's outgoing we weren't expecting this at all," said Andre Barnhill, who is a neighbor.

The suspect has a rap sheet of eluding police, criminal sexual contact, failure to register as a sex offender.