Lightbulb that can give you a better night’s sleep showcased in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- At this year’s 2017 Lightfair conference, held in Philly this week, the company Lighting Science was showing off a lightbulb that they say helps you get a better night’s sleep.

The bulbs costs around $20 and they’re designing to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Fred Maxik is the Chief Technology Officer and founder of the company. Maxik explained, “About 20 years ago we discovered the circadian receptors in the eye; these gangly receptors that trigger our body and tell our body to wake up during the day.”

Maxik says he spent decades working with NASA and initially developed the Good Night Biological LED lamp and bulb for astronauts on the international space station, to regulate their body’s natural circadian rhythm, which are physical, mental and behavioral changes that follow the body’s 24-hour clock.

Because the astronauts were circling the earth, their lighting and sleep patterns were all out of sync. But with the special lights it helped them get to sleep, and to be more attentive once they woke up.

Maxik says it works by filtering out blue light, which suppresses melatonin production.

You can buy them online from Amazon or at Target.

Maxik told PHL17, “So what we've done with these lights is we have reengineered that light spectrum and we've reengineered it so it doesn't tell our bodies to wake up. So when we go to bed and we turn these on before we go to bed, and when we do our activities, our body is preparing to go to sleep. Our bodies become invested and are starting to secrete melatonin, versus what it's going to interfere with normally.”

All you need to do is use the 60 watt light in your bedroom, or maybe your bathroom, for 30 to 90 minutes while reading or getting ready for bed.

Maxik said, “If we have the right light that is stimulating us, that is waking up, and that is keeping us alert; it's a wonderful use for schools, hospitals, industrial applications. Any place we don't want to have errors being made, any place we want to be really attentive, any place we want to study and be able to learn and listen…it's very applicable.”