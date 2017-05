Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tri-State Canine Response Team is a non-profit organization serving NJ, PA, and DE which is dedicated to providing certified and trained handler/dog teams for Animal Assisted Activities, Animal Assisted Therapy and Animal Assisted Crisis Response Teams to disadvantaged children, families, neighborhoods, communities, and First Responders providing emotional support, aid, and comfort to victims of disaster, catastrophe, or violence fostering resilience and self-efficacy.