Kidz Bop Hits the Road Again

The Kidz Bop kids are back again, traveling for their national ‘Best Time Ever’ tour and will be making a stop in Philadelphia soon. Two of the Kidz Bop kids, Ahnya and Cooper tell us what fans can expect.

"The Kidz Bop Best Time Ever Tour is an all tour with a new stage.. new songs.. and new props that will be really fun for the kids. We will be performing '24K Magic', 'The Greatest', 'Cheap Thrills', and our song.. Best Time Ever."

Who are the Kidz Bop kids?

"We are between ages 10 and 13 and the Kidz Bop kds are just people that love popular music and we make it kid friendly so kids can enjoy it too."

How long will the tour be happening?

"So the Kidz Bop Best Time Ever tour will be traveling to over 50 cities all summer long. And you can find out additional dates and more information at KidzBop.com."