Eight more fraternity members arraigned in death of Timothy Piazza

Eight more fraternity brothers at Penn State have been arraigned on charges connected to the death of a student from New Jersey.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall, eighteen members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity are named in the case relating to the death of 19 year-old Timothy Piazza.

In February, Piazza died after a falling down several times during a night of heavy drinking in a hazing ritual.

Prosecutors say fraternity members waited more than twelve hours to call for help after he

fell down a 15 foot flight of stairs.

Two of the defendants face 14 charges related to reckless endangerment and hazing. Five others were charged with tampering with evidence for trying to delete text messages.

A lawyer for one of the defendants says he thinks facts will show his client is not guilty.

"My client's a wonderful young man that's never been in trouble and i think as the facts shake out, my client will hopefully be in a position to be extricated from this," said William Brennan, who is a defense lawyer.

The other ten students were arraigned and released last week on 50,000 dollar bail each.

Some of the most serious charges range from furnishing alcohol to minors to involuntary manslaughter.

Penn State permanently banned beta theta pi from its campus following the incident.