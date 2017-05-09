Superintendent holds meeting to talk about changes at Cheltenham High School following fight last week

Teachers, students, and parents threw questions at the superintendent during a meeting on Monday night. Many of them were wondering why it took so long for change.

Four students were arrested in a large school fight that took place last week. Video of the fight went viral online. Three safety officers and seven teachers were injured. One substitute teacher was knocked unconscious, she has not yet been cleared to come back to work.

During the meeting, the superintendent admitted that 37 percent of staff felt unsafe walking the halls.

The school is looking into reducing hallway traffic, adding more security guards, shortening lunch, and reinforcing disciplinary policies.

Some of those changes have already gone into effect. The rest will be implemented next school year.

 

