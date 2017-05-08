× Adopt a Pet: Bailey

It’s time for Meow Monday…PHL17 helping rescue pets get adopted…and today we introduce you to Bailey. This cute and cuddly tortoise shell and tabby mix loves to be held and cuddled. She has tons of love to give, and is looking to share all that love in a forever home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bailey was found in a backyard and was taken to our friends at ACCT Philly to find a home. She has grey striped fur and enjoys attention. She is very young and likes to play but also likes to stay indoors. She would be a great TV buddy due to her calming personality who also enjoys to relax and cuddle. Bailey would be a great new member to a family who's willing to care and love her.

For more information on adopting Bailey, click here.