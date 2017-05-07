Weekend Philler Episode 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler we dance with the wolves at Wolf Sanctuary of PA, get comfortable with the Tri-State K-9 Crisis Response Team, indoor skydive with iFly, learn about the Underground Railroad at the Peter Mott House, mix baseball and art with "Unforgettaballs," dip our 5K in an Instagram filter with The Color Run and learn "Five things you might not know about PHL17 in this week's Top 5.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!! (Sorry for the caps, it's new!)



For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked