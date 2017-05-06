We've been around for 50 years, which means there's a lot of history to this station. While some things are well known, there's certain facts about us that aren't exactly common knowledge. Without further ado, this is 5 things you probably didn't know about PHL17.
5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About PHL17
-
How to Keep Your Clothes Fresh and Clean for Spring
-
Firefighter from iconic Oklahoma City bombing photo retires; ‘It’s still tough to talk about’
-
Connected Home Security Tips
-
5-year-old sneaks out with friend to ‘buy toys’ at night; driver rescues them from busy highway
-
The Way to Throw Out Your Food While Reducing Waste.
-
-
What’s in a thin mint? Well, that depends
-
Chocolate Diamonds and Red Wine for Date Nights
-
2-year-old defends choice of doll to cashier: ‘I’m a pretty girl. She’s a pretty girl.’
-
Sisters explain how they escaped potential kidnapper who grabbed them
-
Simple Gift Ideas for Moms to Enjoy
-
-
McDonald’s introduces the Frork, a ‘uselessly useful’ utensil made of fries
-
LEGOLAND Opens New Attraction
-
Texas beauty pageant contestants kill, skin snakes at world’s largest ‘rattlesnake roundup’