Adopt A Pet: Diamond

It’s time for Mummers and Mutts and this week we introduce you to Diamond. This oldie but goodie is a 12-year-old Doberman mix who is looking for a easy-going home to call her own.

You may say Diamond is a low energy girl but she is definitely spritely... she loves to play tug-o-war and snuggle with her favorite stuffed animals. She also gets along very well with other dogs and even cats! She was surrendered by her owners because they couldn't care for her any longer, but it had nothing to do with not loving her. Diamond is as sweet as they can get and would be perfect in a home that loves to relax and cuddle.

If you are interested in adopting Diamond, you can contact the Delaware Valley Doberman Rescue or click here.