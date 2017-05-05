Adopt A Pet: Diamond

Posted 10:43 AM, May 5, 2017, by

It’s time for Mummers and Mutts and this week we introduce you to Diamond. This oldie but goodie is a 12-year-old Doberman mix who is looking for a easy-going home to call her own.

You may say Diamond is a low energy girl but she is definitely spritely... she loves to play tug-o-war and snuggle with her favorite stuffed animals. She also gets along very well with other dogs and even cats! She was surrendered by her owners because they couldn't care for her any longer, but it had nothing to do with not loving her. Diamond is as sweet as they can get and would be perfect in a home that loves to relax and cuddle.

If you are interested in adopting Diamond, you can contact the Delaware Valley Doberman Rescue or click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s