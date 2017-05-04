× Your Guide This Spring For A Sun-Kissed Glow

Getting sun-kissed skin doesn’t have to take hours in the morning now that beauty guru and social media sensation Laura Lee lays out her time saving tips to get up and glow!

"So some of my secrets to get ready, get out the door in a rush, and some time savings tricks is the Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer. Its such a cool product basically once you're done showering, turn off the water and on your damp skin you just apply this product and not only does it moisturize your skin, it gives you that beautiful glow, you can towel off... it won't stain your towels, it won't stain your clothes and then you are ready to go. It will leave you beautiful, moisturized and glowing."

How important it is to moisturize?

"So I think it is so incredibly important to moisturize your skin, I worked for a dermatologist for about four years and the dry skin makes your skin feel so uncomfortable.. it leaves your skin a little bit itchy when its dry.. when you put that moisture into the barrier of your skin, not only does it feel better but it looks so beautiful and plush. I know moisturizing can be a little bit of a time consuming task, rubbing lotion all over your body and then if you want to do the extra glow or the gradual tan you have to add that too.. but this is an all-in-one product so it really does make the process so much easier."

