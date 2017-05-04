Eight teachers injured in fight at Cheltenham High School

A fight erupts in a local school that injured eight teachers, one of them knocked unconscious.

Police said the fight involved four girls. The cause of the fight was something on Facebook.

At one point, a substitute teacher was knocked unconscious as she was trying to break up the fight.

Eight teachers injured and four of them were sent to the hospital. One had a dislocated shoulder and two had concussions. All teachers have since been released.

The four students involved were arrested. One of them faces four counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Many have said that fights at this school are an ongoing issue at this school.

Teacher union representatives have said that concerns for safety over fights have been ignored by the superintendent.

In a statement, the superintendent said that fighting will not be tolerated and additional security personnel will be on site for the rest of this week into the next week.