IN FOCUS: Breast Cancer Awareness

Experts say one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but it is important to know that men are also impacted by the disease.

On “In Focus” with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we focus on breast cancer awareness in the Delaware Valley and the annual Mother’s Day Race for the Cure event in Philadelphia. Joining Jennifer is Elaine Grobman, CEO of Susan G. Komen Philadelphia. Dr. Lisa Jablon, Director of the Breast Program at Einstein Medical Center, shares information for viewers about mammograms, breast health and options for those who are uninsured. A number of breast cancer survivors also share their compelling and inspiring stories with Jennifer including Lorelei McGlade, who has consistently raised more than twenty-thousand dollars for Race for the Cure the past several years.



Jeanette Stephens-El – an ambassador in the African-American community, is the third of five sisters diagnosed with breast cancer. And, telling the story of men being diagnosed with the disease is Chris Koniers, a “forever fighter” who now has metastatic breast cancer. Both he and his wife Franny Koniers share their extraordinary story about both being diagnosed twice with breast cancer. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30am on PHL17.