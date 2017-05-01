Adopt A Pet: Mason

Today we introduce you to “Mason”… He’s a laid back long-haired tabby… who loves a good scratch and can be all yours. PHL17’S Khiree Stewart is joined by Ame Dorminy from ACCT Philly.

"Mason is a great little guy he's only about seven months old, domestic long hair and he lived with a family that loved him very much. They found him as a stray when he was a kitten living on the street and they decided to give him a home, get him neutered, microchips, shots.. but then they had to move so they couldn't bring him so they are hoping to find him just as awesome of a home as he had and I think its going to be easy as he's a very adoptable, very adorable boy."

"He's very laid back I noticed when you brought him in he was just laying there, and when I was petting him he was purring as well.. tell us more about his personality."

"So like you said, he's super laid back, easy going.. he has lived with kids and dogs so I guess he grew up just learning to go with the flow so he's going to fit in almost any home."

"Tell us more about that. What kind of home, or family do you think would be perfect for Mason?"

"Well he had a family so I think he would enjoy having a lot of people around, you know maybe some children to hang out with. He is so easy going but I think he will fit in almost anywhere. Now has he had all of his shots done? Yes. he's up to date on all of his shots, micro chipped, neutered, he's ready to go home today."

To learn more about Mason, visit ACCT Philly.