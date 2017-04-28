Adopt A Pet: Mustang!

Time for Mummers & Mutts! Mummers helping rescue pets get adopted. Say hello to Mustang!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mustang is a six-year-old sweet, big-headed Pit mix, who's always ready for a walk or run.

He's the best of both worlds because he's also very laid back and loving. He actually gives kisses on demand!

Mustang would do well in a lot of different environments. However due to his size and the fact that he can be energetic, I think he would do well in a large home with a big yard.

He loves to exercise. Street Tails Animal Rescue works with the Monster Milers. They come and take the dogs out for long runs and Mustang loves it!