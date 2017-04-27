Fans fly on zip-lines at the NFL Draft in Philly!

Posted 6:19 PM, April 27, 2017, by

Philadelphia, PA - The gates to the NFL Draft Experience in Philadelphia opened at noon all along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Fans from around the country lined up to pass, punt and kick their favorite NFL stars.

One of the highlights that had not been seen before Thursday was the zip-line. Some festival attendees were bummed out to realize there was a weight limit of 200 lbs.

But that didn't stop thousands of kids from sliding around Eakins Oval suspended 25 feet in the air.

Hours of Operation:

  • Thursday, April 27: 12PM - 11PM
  • Friday, April 28: 12PM - 11PM
  • Saturday, April 29: 10AM - 6PM

Here's a map of the entire event.

 

On-air coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft will begin at the times listed below:

  • Thursday, April 27 - 8PM ET
  • Friday, April 28 - 7PM ET
  • Saturday, April 29 - 12PM ET

For more information on the NFL Draft Experience, click here!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s