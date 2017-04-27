Fans fly on zip-lines at the NFL Draft in Philly!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA - The gates to the NFL Draft Experience in Philadelphia opened at noon all along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Fans from around the country lined up to pass, punt and kick their favorite NFL stars.

One of the highlights that had not been seen before Thursday was the zip-line. Some festival attendees were bummed out to realize there was a weight limit of 200 lbs.

But that didn't stop thousands of kids from sliding around Eakins Oval suspended 25 feet in the air.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, April 27 : 12PM - 11PM

: 12PM - 11PM Friday, April 28 : 12PM - 11PM

: 12PM - 11PM Saturday, April 29: 10AM - 6PM

Here's a map of the entire event.

On-air coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft will begin at the times listed below:

Thursday, April 27 - 8PM ET

Friday, April 28 - 7PM ET

Saturday, April 29 - 12PM ET

For more information on the NFL Draft Experience, click here!