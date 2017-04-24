App that helps restaurants donate food gets attention from NFL Draft organizers

Beth Lawrence works for Snap Kitchen in Center City.

At the end of the day, she says they have several meals they can`t sell because they are close to expiring.

"Some day`s we`ll have three or four bags of food, some days we`ll have one or two.'

Now, they are using an app called food connect to help solve that problem, while helping others.

A restaurant owner simply downloads the app and schedules a pickup for their donations.

Soon afterwards, a driver arrives and takes the food to a nearby shelter.

"We found it really easy to place a donation on the app everyday and a volunteer comes and picks it up."

Megha Kulshershtha lives in Philadelphia and spent more than a year creating the app before launching it at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

"You see there`s a lot of fresh food out there that they just sold to somebody and now it`s closing time and they just throw it out," said Kulshreshtha. "There was no formal process they didn`t always know. They didn`t have a driver."

Now, they`re working with vendors at the upcoming NFL Draft.

"They really made it a priority and a point to make sure they had a plan for extra food or extra material on site so wright from the beginning we were working with them to make sure there was a plan for that extra food."

According to Philabundance, one in five people in our area are food insecure. Thirty percent of them are children.

"Not only are the statistics of how many people facing hunger are horrifying, but what`s really disheartening to me is how many people don`t know that hunger is a problem and collectively we can find a solution for it," said Stefanie Arck-Baynes who is the Deputy Directoro of Philabundance.

On average, Food Connect delivers four to five hundred pounds of food a week.

Right now, more than 50 restaurants use it and almost 30 shelters benefit from it.

"It`s just really amazing the idea that this thing that someone can hold in their hand can make just a big difference in someone`s life," said Rosalyn Forbes with the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission.

Kulshershtha hopes it encourages more restaurants to donate.

"I think as long as they know this is an option, don`t throw your food awaY," she said.