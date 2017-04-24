× Adopt A Pet: Nina

It’s Meow Monday! ACCT Philly stopped by our PHL17 studio with a special guest who is dressed to impress, meet Nina!

Nina is a four year old domestic short-haired mix with a lot of love to give. Our friends at ACCT Philly believe that she was previously in a loving home that treated her well, but had to give her up because they were moving. Nina is very curious for her age and wants to be around people as much as possible. She would make a purr-fect addition to an active home that is willing to give her the attention she deserves.

Nina is up to date on all her medical needs, spayed, and ready to go home with you today! For more on adopting Nina, click here!