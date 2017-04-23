PHILADELPHIA, PA — Calling all animal lovers! Le Cat Café is Green Street Rescue’s new cat adoption platform, and it’s exactly what it sounds like, a café full of cats. At Le Cat Café, you can pour yourself a cup of coffee, kick back and relax with a cat in your lap. Complete with toys, treats and cat nip, the café is a great place for people to get acquainted with a group of adorable rescues. There are cats of all shapes, sizes, colors and personalities; the idea being that while you’re there, you just might end up meeting your new four-legged best friend.

“It’s for those people whose landlords say ‘no pets.’ It’s for those people whose husbands, spouse, or child is allergic and they can’t take a cat home. It’s for those people who travel too much or for students who can’t afford a cat, but still enjoy the company of a cat. It’s for the retired person who had to move into a retirement community and can no longer have a cat or manage to care for a cat. So, there’s a lot of people that Le Cat Café can help other than just people looking to adopt.” – Kathy Jordan, Owner/Founder

There’s an estimated 390,000 stray and free-roaming cats in Philadelphia, and Green Street Rescue has rescued about 149 so far this year. To find out more about Le Cat Café and how you can adopt watch the clip below and visit lecatcafe.org