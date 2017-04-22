Balaguer Guitars on Weekend Philler

After working for other guitar manufacturers, Joe Balaguer decided to launch his own company called Balaguer Guitars in 2014. Through word of mouth, he went from building just a couple guitars a month, to anywhere between 10 to 15 guitars a month, and his business is constantly growing. Find out more about Balaguer Guitars in this Weekend Philler segment!
