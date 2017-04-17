PHILADELPHIA, PA — In this edition of Weekend Philler’s “Mom & Pop Shop” we visit More Than Old located in the heart of Old City. What makes this shop unique is that they carry antique, vintage, and contemporary products, such as glasses, barware, furniture, art, and more. Beth Gibson is the owner and self-proclaimed ‘principal’ of the shop. Her passion and vast knowledge of her products shows just how much she truly enjoys running her business. If you ever pay a visit to the shop, you can also expect to be greeted by More Than Old’s manager shop cat, Newbie — a rescue cat adopted when the store first opened in 2004.

“There are so many pieces that I absolutely love. Surrounding yourself with these pieces that you love, and then finding somebody else who’s excited about it and loves it and wants to own it is just a lot of fun.” – Beth Gibson

If you’re in the market for a piece of vintage furniture or a new set of wine glasses, More Than Old is worth checking out.