Weekend Philler Extra: The Pic-A-Lilli Goat

Posted 11:55 PM, April 15, 2017, by

Once upon a time, one of the more colorful patrons of the famous Pic-A-Lilli Inn was a one horned goat that liked to drink beer and eat cigarettes.

