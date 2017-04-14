Adopt A Pet: Mallory!

Megan McFarland is back with the latest pup up for adoption. Meet Mallory!

Mallory is a three-year-old lab mix, who landed in the shelter after a terrible attack. She was stabbed several times and you can still see where she was shaved so her wounds could be treated. Now she's happy, healthy and loves frisbee!

Mallory has the energy of a puppy and loves to give kisses. She's a great dog for an energized family with an active lifestyle. She's the one you take hiking, running or biking.

Mallory would do great in a family with older children, who can take her for long walks or run with her in the yard.

For more on Mallory visit TreeTops Animal Rescue.

