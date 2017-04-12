How to beat the April heat?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- With April’s unseasonably warm temperatures, countless people in the Delaware Valley shook off the winter blues and got outside to enjoy the warm sunshine.

The Cooper River Park was filled with runners, walkers, bikers and people looking for that early pre-Easter bronze.

For people looking to get off the hot running trail, in Collingswood, they can head to Arctic Freeze Creamery. It’s a brand new ice cream shop that’s opening early all week to accommodate customers looking to beat the heat.

20-year-old Chelsea Miller and her brother opened the shop with help from their mom Caroline last September.

It’s a unique kind of rolled ice cream that freezes right in front of you.

Chelsea explained, “We start from a liquid base and you actually see all your ingredients going into the ice cream so you know exactly what you're getting. it's really fascinating to see your ice cream be made right in front of your eyes.”

Over in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia Charles and Grace Burroughs spent the day getting their garden ready for their Easter guests this weekend.

“Well we’re going to have all the kids over and the grans. They normally come over every holiday, so we should have a lot of fun this weekend!”