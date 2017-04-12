Artist paints memorable World Series moments on baseballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALA CYNWYD, PA -- A local artist who lives and works in Bala Cynwyd paints on a very unique canvas…she paints on baseballs.

Emily Wolfson is the owner and creator of "Unforgettaballs."

Wolfson explained, “As you turn it in your hand you see more and more parts to the ball and it kind of makes it this complete whole, which I really like.”

She paints custom baseballs for teams and MLB fans across the country.

“I totally buy a ball from the toy store. I stick it on like a shot glass and I paint it. I thought it was this really cool medium,” explained Wolfson.

Wolfson says she has made Unforgettaballs for President Clinton, for astronauts, and for many World Series teams.

But most of her artwork doesn’t focus on the team logo or specific players; she says it’s more personal than that.

Wolfson told PHL17 she likes to find the human element from those World Series games and she phrases, quotes and the memorable moments from the games.

“I'm selling art prints…they’re just printed on baseballs instead of a poster for your wall.”

And for us Philadelphians, we hope Wolfson can paint the Phillies another World Series ball soon!

