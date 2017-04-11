Janet Jackson and her husband call it quits
-
Congresswoman Gwendolyn Moore sees unity, not division, at Women’s March
-
Principal has head shaved to show support for bullied student
-
Hundreds of people participate in Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service
-
GoFundMe for victim tortured on Facebook Live raises over $70K
-
“Hidden Figures” the inspiring box office hit has special connection to New Jersey woman
-
-
Republican women are pushing back against their ‘bad reputation’
-
Super Bowl LI prop bets: See the weirdest wagers for 2017’s big game
-
Full list of 150 Kmart and Sears stores to close by spring