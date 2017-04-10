Phillips Mushroom Farms in Kennett Square, PA Since 1927

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mushroom capital of the world is right in our backyard in Kennett Square, PA. Phillips is a farm in Kennett Square that has been cultivating mushrooms since the late 1920s. Chester County, where Phillips Mushroom Farms is located, and Berks County produce 68% of the mushrooms in the US (which was over 1.2 billion nation wide in 2016).

Jim Angelucci, a native of Kennett Square, is the current General Manager of Phillips Mushroom Farms and has been working there since 1973. He's started in the mushroom business when he was 8 years old and has been doing it ever since.

For more information on Phillips Mushroom Farms go to phillipsmushroomfarms.com. And to look into cooking classes, how to visit the museum, or to shop online, go to thewoodlandsatphillips.com.