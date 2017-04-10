Adopt A Pet: Buttons

Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia joins us once again with a very special guy. In all our time doing these segments, he is by far the most laid back guy we’ve ever met.

Buttons is four years old and arrived at ACCT Philly as a stray. His finder saw other cats beating Buttons up on the streets, but he didn't fight back making her think Buttons was most likely someone's pet.

He's very sweet and zen. Buttons loves to be a lap cat and surrounded by people. He'd do well in a quiet home!

For more information on Buttons visit ACCT Philly.