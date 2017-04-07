× Adopt A Pet: Bailey

Our Mum Of The Week is Bailey! This 9-month-old is full of life and ready for her forever home.

Bailey is definitely a mutt, the shelter thinks she a mix between a Labrador Retriever, Shepherd, Shar Pei, and maybe a little mix of Chow Chow. This puppy is full of energy and would make a perfect addition to any active home, where she can go for lots of runs and hikes. Bailey also knows some commands, she sits when told and if you have a treat she can even hand over her paw! What makes Bailey so incredible is that she can go from being really excited and full of life to laying down and relaxing with a nice belly rub!

Bailey is up to speed medically and is ready come home with you. If you are interested in adopting Bailey, you can find her at the Pennsylvania SPCA.