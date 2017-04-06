Dawn Staley honored at her N. Philly high school following NCAA title win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Last week, North Philly native Dawn Staley, won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament as head coach of South Carolina.

Thursday, she was honored at her old high school, Murrell Dobbins CTE in North Philadelphia.

Staley graduated from Dobbins in 1988 and went on to become a hall of fame player in the WNBA, a former coach at Temple, a three time Olympic gold medalist as a player, two time gold medalist as an assistant coach and just recently she was named head coach of the women’s basketball team for Team USA.

Newly signed Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey, who went to South Carolina, was there to show support and to give Staley a jersey.

Staley explained, “Alshon is a friend of mine, so it wasn't like he's just coming out of the woodwork! I told him about the Eagles’ fans too so he's got to put his armor on!”

Dobbins Athletic Director and coach of the girl’s basketball team said, "It mean a lot to my team. If you noticed they actually went up and presented her with a basket they were so inspired by her."