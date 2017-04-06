Adventure Aquarium debuts new Piranha exhibit

Posted 7:12 PM, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 07:15PM, April 6, 2017

CAMDEN, NJ - The Adventure Aquarium will debut their new Piranha Falls exhibit on Friday.

The exhibit features over 120 red bellied piranhas and gives you the feeling of being in a rainforest rain storm.

Aquarium representatives say the exhibit features a unique multi-sensory experience of life on the Amazon River, virtually taking you deep into the largest rainforest on Earth without leaving New Jersey.

Watch our school of 120 glittering red-bellied piranha swim below two beautiful waterfalls.

See, hear and feel the change in weather as an intense rainstorm moves in.

