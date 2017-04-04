IN FOCUS: Civic Engagement

On In Focus, we highlight how the City of Philadelphia helps organize and facilitate thousands of people, groups and organizations seeking to volunteer through the Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service.

From the MLK Day of Service, Foster Grandparents, SERVE Philly VISTA and numerous other programs - Jennifer explores ways people can get involved. Jennifer’s guest include Stephanie Monahon, City of Philadelphia Chief Service Officer who is also joined by Queenell Dixon, a foster grandparent sharing her experiences helping local school children. Ayantu Hamid talks about joining the SERVE Philadelphia VISTA Corp program. Dawn McDougall Code for Philly’s Executive Director shares her program’s mission which uses technology and data as a mode of civic engagement. And, two guests who rallied employees to join a team from their local company to volunteer shared their experiences on why that was key for them in the workplace. Élan Jones and Mayah Curtis coordinated a team from Quintiles IMS to participate as SERVE Philly Corporate Volunteers. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 and 11:30 on PHL17.

